Championship Day For HS Basketball Holiday Tournaments

TYLER - 3 of the biggest high school basketball holiday tournaments in East Texas wrapped up on Saturday. The Romines Memorial Tournament, the Wagstaff Holiday Classic, and the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic all had great championship games.

We were at the title games for all 3 of the tournaments. Check out the video to see all of the championship highlights.

Here are all the scores for the final day of these tournaments:

ROMINES MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Longview - 51

Lufkin - 47

Final (OT)

3rd PLACE GAME

Trimble Tech - 77

John Tyler - 68

WAGSTAFF HOLIDAY CLASSIC

DIAMOND BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP

Ft. Worth Brewer - 51

Whitehouse - 50

Final (OT)

GOLD BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP

Brownsboro - 60

Athens - 79

SATURDAY'S CLASSIC SCORES

Arp - 40

Brook Hill - 61

Kilgore - 43

Van - 61

Lindale - 66

North Forney - 51

Jacksonville - 39

Grand Prairie - 58

All Saints - 56

Chapel Hill - 49

Burleson - 98

Lee - 65

MACY CHENEVERT PATRIOT HOLIDAY CLASSIC

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Gilmer - 48

Canton - 41

3rd PLACE GAME

Union Grove - 37

All Saints - 50

CONSOLATION BRACKET GAMES

Brook Hill - 10

Slocum - 43

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 67

Bishop Gorman - 21

Athens - 39

Grace - 67

Atlanta - 44

Jacksonville - 43

Whitehouse - 32

Mt. Pleasant - 62

© 2017 KYTX-TV