Championship Day For HS Basketball Holiday Tournaments

TYLER - 3 of the biggest high school basketball holiday tournaments in East Texas wrapped up on Saturday. The Romines Memorial Tournament, the Wagstaff Holiday Classic, and the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic all had great championship games.
We were at the title games for all 3 of the tournaments. Check out the video to see all of the championship highlights.
Here are all the scores for the final day of these tournaments:
ROMINES MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Longview - 51
Lufkin - 47
Final (OT)
3rd PLACE GAME
Trimble Tech - 77
John Tyler - 68
WAGSTAFF HOLIDAY CLASSIC
DIAMOND BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
Ft. Worth Brewer - 51
Whitehouse - 50
Final (OT)
GOLD BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
Brownsboro - 60
Athens - 79
SATURDAY'S CLASSIC SCORES
Arp - 40
Brook Hill - 61
Kilgore - 43
Van - 61
Lindale - 66
North Forney - 51
Jacksonville - 39
Grand Prairie - 58
All Saints - 56
Chapel Hill - 49
Burleson - 98
Lee - 65
MACY CHENEVERT PATRIOT HOLIDAY CLASSIC
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Gilmer - 48
Canton - 41
3rd PLACE GAME
Union Grove - 37
All Saints - 50
CONSOLATION BRACKET GAMES
Brook Hill - 10
Slocum - 43
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 67
Bishop Gorman - 21
Athens - 39
Grace - 67
Atlanta - 44
Jacksonville - 43
Whitehouse - 32
Mt. Pleasant - 62
