Fox news host Laura Ingraham had some harsh comments for NBA superstar Lebron James recently. In the wake of James criticism of President Trump, Ingraham told Lebron to "Shut Up And Dribble".

What's most alarming about that phrase is that in the year 2018, people are being told not to have a voice. One of the greatest things about this country is the first amendment, which enables us freedom of speech.

This commentary breaks down why it's important for everyone to have a voice, whether you're a superstar athlete or an average citizen.

It is my hope that you will listen with an open mind.

