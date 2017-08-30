Cowboys-Texans Preseason Game Canceled

FRISCO - The Cowboys and Texans were originally supposed to play their preseason game in Houston.

Because of Harvey, that game was moved to Arlington.

Now, because of Harvey again, the game has been cancelled.

The storm has moved far enough East that there was an opportunity for the Texans to get back to Houston and they jumped at it. The team left the Dallas area on Wednesday morning and was able to get back home by the evening.

Texans General Manager Rick Smith says, "We've got so many guys on the team that are distracted by all of the events and circumstances and things that are happening at home that it became increasingly more difficult, from our perspective, to ask those guys to go out and try to play a football game and I'm not so sure it would have been fair to do so."

While the Texans will spend the next few days with their families and helping out in the community, the Cowboys now have a gap in their schedule.

Instead of playing Houston on Thursday, the Cowboys will have a practice, combined with a telethon, to raise money for the affected areas. It will take place from 6-7:30 PM and will be broadcast online (Facebook - Dallas Cowboys / Periscope - @DallasCowboys)

