Crosstown Rivalry Renewed On The Court

TYLER - There are a lot of high school rivalries around the state, but one of the best in East Texas is Lee vs. John Tyler. In the fall, the Red Raiders swept the Lions (2 wins in volleyball, 1 win in football).

The first winter meeting between the schools took place on Friday as they met on the basketball court.

The girls game was first...and this game was dominated by Lee. Ja'Kayla Bowie had an outstanding game, scoring 25 points for the Red Raiders. And Lee would go on to beat JT 50-31.

The boys hit the court next...and this game was much closer. The Lions jumped out to an early lead, but the Red Raiders never let that lead get too big. However, JT just had a little more in the end and held on to win 54-50.

