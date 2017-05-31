DeMarvion Overshown Commits to Texas

ARP, Texas - When the University of Texas football team hits the field in the fall of 2018, it will feel like just another Friday night in East Texas.

For the 2nd time in 2 days, one of the area's top recruits has committed to the Longhorns. On Tuesday, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram announced he was going to Austin.

And on Wednesday, Arp safety DeMarvion Overshown announced he'd be donning the burnt orange as well.

Overshown made the announcement on Twitter, saying "I have officially committed to UT #revolution18".

Overshown has drawn interest from all over the country. He has received 30 offers, including those from big-time football programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. ESPN ranks him as the 3rd best safety in the country and the 66th best player overall in the class of 2018.

So when the Longhorns hit the field in 2018, East Texas will be represented in a very big way.

© 2017 KYTX-TV