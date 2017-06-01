DeMarvion Overshown Discusses His Commitment to UT

ARP - Based on the recruiting rankings, Tigers safety DeMarvion Overshown is the top prospect in East Texas. ESPN has Overshown ranked as the 3rd best safety in the country and the 66th best player in the class of 2018.

Colleges from all over the country have been knocking at his door over the past few months. Overshown had offers from almost every big-name program, including Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, just to name a few.

But before his senior season even begins, Overshown has shut down the recruiting process and committed to the University of Texas. CBS 19 had a chance to catch up with him to discuss why he picked the Longhorns and how excited he is to know he'll be hitting the field in Austin in the fall of 2018.

