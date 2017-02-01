East Texans Take Part In National Signing Day

National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, February 1. Hundreds of athletes from around East Texas signed with the college of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the athletes that signed.
(note - this is not a comprehensive list)
John Tyler High School
Bryson Smith – Football – University of Houston
Damion Miller – Football – University of Texas
Javontavius Mosley – Football – UTSA
Jackson Bridges – Football – Cisco Junior College
Shaundrick Williams – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor
Dau’Quawn Montgomery – Football – Tuskegee University
Howard Hawkins – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor
Kelton McGee – Football – Hardin-Simmons University
Hakeem Williams – Football – Southwestern College
Da’Qualyon Kennedy – Football – East Texas Baptist University
Marion Walker – Football – Navarro Junior College
Robert E. Lee High School
Makyle Sanders – Football – University of North Texas
Jordan Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kiave Glover – Football – Howard Payne University
Deja Hamilton – Volleyball – Coffeyville Community College
Mary Claire Neal – Cross Country – Rice University
Alex Bice – Soccer – Samford University
Jasmine Navarro – Soccer – Texas Women’s University
Priscilla Rincon – Soccer – Texas Women’s University
Longview High School
Traveion Webster – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe
Kendall Starling – Football – Kilgore College
Cameron Quinney – Football – Kilgore College
Ahmad Farrier – Football – Kilgore College
Austin Vincent – Soccer – SMU
Mary Katherine Camp – Equestrian – TCU
Nacogdoches High School
Josh Thompson – Football – University of Texas
Noah Hildebrand – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Phillip Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College
David Wade – Football – Tyler Junior College
Micah Murphy – Football – Dodge City Community College
Whitehouse High School
Zach Parker – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kaleb Ford-Dement – Football – Kilgore College
Isaac Little – Football – Harding University
Tanner Roach – Football – East Texas Baptist University
Braylon Shackelford – Mary Hardin-Baylor University
Ruger Stocking – Swimming – Oklahoma Christian University
Lindale High School
Terrell Cooper – Football – TCU
Cameron Sir Louis – Football – Air Force
Kale Ridge – Football – Trinity University
Van High School
Isaiah Allred – Football – Missouri State
Cooper Bledsoe – Football – Trinity Valley Community College
Connor Houston – Football – Henderson State University
Sean Beasley - Baseball - Stephen F. Austin
Bailey Daniels - Softball - Texas Southern
Brownsboro High School
Jamal Bell – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kirsten Anderson – Softball – Henderson State University
Becca McGough – Softball – Centenary College
Athens High School
Noah Bush – Football – Air Force
Maalik Hall - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State
Makayle Traxson – Soccer – University of Arkansas
Chris Stephens - Golf - Marian University
Henderson High School
Trestan Ebner – Football – Baylor
LaKendrick VanZandt – Football – TCU
Matthew Childers - Football - Texas A&M Commerce
Raini Dorman - Football - Texas A&M Commerce
Tariq Gray - Football - Howard Payne University
Kilgore High School
Cole Wood – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Dylan Scarlett – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Melek Hamilton – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Gladewater High School
Austin Hawley – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe
Tatum High School
Shay Rodgers - Football - Prairie View A&M
D'Torian Smith - Football - Tyler Junior College
Mineola High School
Jeremiah Crawford - Football - Tyler Junior College
Chantz Perkins - Football - East Texas Baptist University
Grand Saline High School
Trent Easley - Football - Northwester Oklahoma State University
Chris Wilson - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
Arp High School
Kayce Medlock – Football – SMU
Tyler Stewart - Football - Cisco Junior College
Terry Nance - Football - Cisco Junior College
India Holland - Softball - West Texas A&M
