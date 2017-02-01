KYTX
East Texans Take Part In National Signing Day

National Signing Day Recap

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 12:31 AM. CST February 02, 2017

National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, February 1. Hundreds of athletes from around East Texas signed with the college of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the athletes that signed.
 
(note - this is not a comprehensive list)
 
John Tyler High School
Bryson Smith – Football – University of Houston
Damion Miller – Football – University of Texas
Javontavius Mosley – Football – UTSA
Jackson Bridges – Football – Cisco Junior College
Shaundrick Williams – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor
Dau’Quawn Montgomery – Football – Tuskegee University
Howard Hawkins – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor
Kelton McGee – Football – Hardin-Simmons University
Hakeem Williams – Football – Southwestern College
Da’Qualyon Kennedy – Football – East Texas Baptist University
Marion Walker – Football – Navarro Junior College
 
Robert E. Lee High School
Makyle Sanders – Football – University of North Texas
Jordan Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kiave Glover – Football – Howard Payne University
Deja Hamilton – Volleyball – Coffeyville Community College
Mary Claire Neal – Cross Country – Rice University
Alex Bice – Soccer – Samford University
Jasmine Navarro – Soccer – Texas Women’s University
Priscilla Rincon – Soccer – Texas Women’s University

Longview High School
Traveion Webster – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe
Kendall Starling – Football – Kilgore College
Cameron Quinney – Football – Kilgore College
Ahmad Farrier – Football – Kilgore College
Austin Vincent – Soccer – SMU
Mary Katherine Camp – Equestrian – TCU
 
Nacogdoches High School
Josh Thompson – Football – University of Texas
Noah Hildebrand – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Phillip Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College
David Wade – Football – Tyler Junior College
Micah Murphy – Football – Dodge City Community College
 
Whitehouse High School
Zach Parker – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kaleb Ford-Dement – Football – Kilgore College
Isaac Little – Football – Harding University
Tanner Roach – Football – East Texas Baptist University
Braylon Shackelford – Mary Hardin-Baylor University
Ruger Stocking – Swimming – Oklahoma Christian University
 
Lindale High School
Terrell Cooper – Football – TCU
Cameron Sir Louis – Football – Air Force
Kale Ridge – Football – Trinity University
 
Van High School
Isaiah Allred – Football – Missouri State
Cooper Bledsoe – Football – Trinity Valley Community College
Connor Houston – Football – Henderson State University
Sean Beasley - Baseball - Stephen F. Austin
Bailey Daniels - Softball - Texas Southern
 
Brownsboro High School
Jamal Bell – Football – Tyler Junior College
Kirsten Anderson – Softball – Henderson State University
Becca McGough – Softball – Centenary College
 
Athens High School
Noah Bush – Football – Air Force
Maalik Hall - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State
Makayle Traxson – Soccer – University of Arkansas
Chris Stephens - Golf - Marian University
 
Henderson High School
Trestan Ebner – Football – Baylor
LaKendrick VanZandt – Football – TCU
Matthew Childers - Football - Texas A&M Commerce
Raini Dorman - Football - Texas A&M Commerce
Tariq Gray - Football - Howard Payne University
 
Kilgore High School
Cole Wood – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Dylan Scarlett – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
Melek Hamilton – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello
 
Gladewater High School
Austin Hawley – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe
 
Tatum High School
Shay Rodgers - Football - Prairie View A&M
D'Torian Smith - Football - Tyler Junior College
 
Mineola High School
Jeremiah Crawford - Football - Tyler Junior College
Chantz Perkins - Football - East Texas Baptist University
 
Grand Saline High School
Trent Easley - Football - Northwester Oklahoma State University
Chris Wilson - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
 
Arp High School
Kayce Medlock – Football – SMU
Tyler Stewart - Football - Cisco Junior College
Terry Nance - Football - Cisco Junior College
India Holland - Softball - West Texas A&M

