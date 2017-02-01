East Texans Take Part In National Signing Day

National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, February 1. Hundreds of athletes from around East Texas signed with the college of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the athletes that signed.

(note - this is not a comprehensive list)

John Tyler High School Bryson Smith – Football – University of Houston Damion Miller – Football – University of Texas Javontavius Mosley – Football – UTSA Jackson Bridges – Football – Cisco Junior College Shaundrick Williams – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor Dau’Quawn Montgomery – Football – Tuskegee University Howard Hawkins – Football – Mary Hardin-Baylor Kelton McGee – Football – Hardin-Simmons University Hakeem Williams – Football – Southwestern College Da’Qualyon Kennedy – Football – East Texas Baptist University Marion Walker – Football – Navarro Junior College Robert E. Lee High School Makyle Sanders – Football – University of North Texas Jordan Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College Kiave Glover – Football – Howard Payne University Deja Hamilton – Volleyball – Coffeyville Community College Mary Claire Neal – Cross Country – Rice University Alex Bice – Soccer – Samford University Jasmine Navarro – Soccer – Texas Women’s University Priscilla Rincon – Soccer – Texas Women’s University



Longview High School Traveion Webster – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe Kendall Starling – Football – Kilgore College Cameron Quinney – Football – Kilgore College Ahmad Farrier – Football – Kilgore College Austin Vincent – Soccer – SMU Mary Katherine Camp – Equestrian – TCU

Nacogdoches High School

Josh Thompson – Football – University of Texas

Noah Hildebrand – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello

Phillip Jones – Football – Tyler Junior College

David Wade – Football – Tyler Junior College

Micah Murphy – Football – Dodge City Community College

Whitehouse High School Zach Parker – Football – Tyler Junior College Kaleb Ford-Dement – Football – Kilgore College Isaac Little – Football – Harding University Tanner Roach – Football – East Texas Baptist University Braylon Shackelford – Mary Hardin-Baylor University Ruger Stocking – Swimming – Oklahoma Christian University Lindale High School Terrell Cooper – Football – TCU Cameron Sir Louis – Football – Air Force Kale Ridge – Football – Trinity University

Van High School Isaiah Allred – Football – Missouri State Cooper Bledsoe – Football – Trinity Valley Community College Connor Houston – Football – Henderson State University Sean Beasley - Baseball - Stephen F. Austin Bailey Daniels - Softball - Texas Southern Brownsboro High School Jamal Bell – Football – Tyler Junior College Kirsten Anderson – Softball – Henderson State University Becca McGough – Softball – Centenary College Athens High School Noah Bush – Football – Air Force Maalik Hall - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State Makayle Traxson – Soccer – University of Arkansas Chris Stephens - Golf - Marian University Henderson High School Trestan Ebner – Football – Baylor LaKendrick VanZandt – Football – TCU Matthew Childers - Football - Texas A&M Commerce Raini Dorman - Football - Texas A&M Commerce Tariq Gray - Football - Howard Payne University

Kilgore High School

Cole Wood – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello

Dylan Scarlett – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello

Melek Hamilton – Football – Univ. of Arkansas at Monticello

Gladewater High School

Austin Hawley – Football – University of Louisiana Monroe

Tatum High School Shay Rodgers - Football - Prairie View A&M D'Torian Smith - Football - Tyler Junior College Mineola High School Jeremiah Crawford - Football - Tyler Junior College Chantz Perkins - Football - East Texas Baptist University Grand Saline High School Trent Easley - Football - Northwester Oklahoma State University Chris Wilson - Football - Hardin-Simmons University

Arp High School

Kayce Medlock – Football – SMU

Tyler Stewart - Football - Cisco Junior College

Terry Nance - Football - Cisco Junior College

India Holland - Softball - West Texas A&M

