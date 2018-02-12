East Texas 6A Battle Kicks Off Girls HS Basketball Playoffs

TYLER - The girls high school basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday night. 65 East Texas teams made the postseason this year, and roughly two-thirds of them played on Monday night.

Click the video to see highlights from the Lee-Lufkin and Tenaha-Alto games...and below are all the scores from the first day of playoff action.

6A REGION 2

Lufkin - 35

Tyler Lee - 52

5A REGION 2

Wylie East - 58

Pine Tree - 24

Lovejoy - 49

Mt. Pleasant - 27

Sulphur Springs - 52

Mesquite Poteet - 30

5A REGION 3

Bryan Rudder - 56

Lindale - 34

Temple - 60

Jacksonville - 8

4A REGION 2

Pleasant Grove - 40

Van - 67

Liberty-Eylau - 58

Mabank - 47

Gilmer - 59

Carthage - 26

Canton - 37

Paris North Lamar - 19

4A REGION 3

Lufkin Hudson - 45

Bridge City - 60

Orangefield - 37

Huntington - 50

China Spring - 64

Palestine - 36

Diboll - 59

Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 37

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 69

Dallas Hampton Prep - 20

Mt. Vernon - 64

Redwater - 29

New Boston - 47

Winnsboro - 84

Life Oak Cliff - 52

Mineola - 57

Alba-Golden -

Dallas Madison -

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 70

Paul Pewitt - 27

2A REGION 2

Union Grove - 60

Avery - 37

Bogata Rivercrest - 51

Gary - 37

Martin's Mill - 87

Bland - 21

Clarksville -

Big Sandy -

Hawkins -

McLeod -

2A REGION 3

Neches - 27

Timpson - 44

Woden - 44

Cushing - 35

Tenaha - 56

Alto - 11

Douglass - 49

Joaquin - 29

1A REGION 3

Yantis - 49

Fannindel - 70

1A REGION 4

Milford - 48

Kennard - 35

© 2018 KYTX-TV