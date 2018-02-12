East Texas 6A Battle Kicks Off Girls HS Basketball Playoffs

TYLER - The girls high school basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday night. 65 East Texas teams made the postseason this year, and roughly two-thirds of them played on Monday night.
Click the video to see highlights from the Lee-Lufkin and Tenaha-Alto games...and below are all the scores from the first day of playoff action.
6A REGION 2
Lufkin - 35
Tyler Lee - 52
5A REGION 2
Wylie East - 58
Pine Tree - 24
Lovejoy - 49
Mt. Pleasant - 27
Sulphur Springs - 52
Mesquite Poteet - 30
5A REGION 3
Bryan Rudder - 56
Lindale - 34
Temple - 60
Jacksonville - 8
4A REGION 2
Pleasant Grove - 40
Van - 67
Liberty-Eylau - 58
Mabank - 47
Gilmer - 59
Carthage - 26
Canton - 37
Paris North Lamar - 19
4A REGION 3
Lufkin Hudson - 45
Bridge City - 60
Orangefield - 37
Huntington - 50
China Spring - 64
Palestine - 36
Diboll - 59
Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 37
3A REGION 2
Edgewood - 69
Dallas Hampton Prep - 20
Mt. Vernon - 64
Redwater - 29
New Boston - 47
Winnsboro - 84
Life Oak Cliff - 52
Mineola - 57
Alba-Golden -
Dallas Madison -
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 70
Paul Pewitt - 27
2A REGION 2
Union Grove - 60
Avery - 37
Bogata Rivercrest - 51
Gary - 37
Martin's Mill - 87
Bland - 21
Clarksville -
Big Sandy -
Hawkins -
McLeod -
2A REGION 3
Neches - 27
Timpson - 44
Woden - 44
Cushing - 35
Tenaha - 56
Alto - 11
Douglass - 49
Joaquin - 29
1A REGION 3
Yantis - 49
Fannindel - 70
1A REGION 4
Milford - 48
Kennard - 35
