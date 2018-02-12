KYTX
East Texas 6A Battle Kicks Off Girls HS Basketball Playoffs

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:10 PM. CST February 12, 2018

TYLER - The girls high school basketball playoffs kicked off on Monday night. 65 East Texas teams made the postseason this year, and roughly two-thirds of them played on Monday night.

Click the video to see highlights from the Lee-Lufkin and Tenaha-Alto games...and below are all the scores from the first day of playoff action.

 

6A REGION 2

Lufkin - 35
Tyler Lee - 52

 

5A REGION 2

Wylie East - 58
Pine Tree - 24
 
Lovejoy - 49
Mt. Pleasant - 27
 
Sulphur Springs - 52
Mesquite Poteet - 30

 

5A REGION 3

Bryan Rudder - 56
Lindale - 34
 
Temple - 60
Jacksonville - 8 

 

4A REGION 2

Pleasant Grove - 40
Van - 67
 
Liberty-Eylau - 58
Mabank - 47
 
Gilmer - 59
Carthage - 26
 
Canton - 37
Paris North Lamar - 19

 

4A REGION 3

Lufkin Hudson - 45
Bridge City - 60
 
Orangefield - 37
Huntington - 50
 
China Spring - 64
Palestine - 36
 
Diboll - 59
Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 37

 

3A REGION 2

Edgewood - 69
Dallas Hampton Prep - 20
 
Mt. Vernon - 64
Redwater - 29
 
New Boston - 47
Winnsboro - 84
 
Life Oak Cliff - 52
Mineola - 57
 
Alba-Golden - 
Dallas Madison - 
 
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 70
Paul Pewitt - 27

 

2A REGION 2

Union Grove - 60
Avery - 37
 
Bogata Rivercrest - 51
Gary - 37
 
Martin's Mill - 87
Bland - 21
 
Clarksville - 
Big Sandy - 
 
Hawkins - 
McLeod - 

 

2A REGION 3

Neches - 27
Timpson - 44
 
Woden - 44
Cushing - 35
 
Tenaha - 56
Alto - 11
 
Douglass - 49
Joaquin - 29

 

1A REGION 3

Yantis - 49
Fannindel - 70 

 

1A REGION 4

Milford - 48
Kennard - 35

