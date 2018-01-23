ETBU Takes On Oral Roberts in Exhibition

TULSA, Okla. - The ETBU men's basketball team is having a great season so far. But on Tuesday night, the Tigers took a break from ASC play. And they got a good test as they took on Division 1 Oral Roberts in an exhibition game.

ETBU played a very competitive first half. The Tigers actually led late in the half and only trailed by 5 at the half. In the 2nd half, the Golden Eagles pulled away and they ended up beating ETBU 93-66.

Darrice Whitley led the Tigers with 15 points and Westin Riddick chipped in 12 for ETBU.

The Tigers will be back on the court Thursday when they host a very important ASC game against UT Tyler.

