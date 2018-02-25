ETBU Tigers On Winning The ASC Championship

TYLER -- The East Texas Baptist University Women's Basketball team was in the CBS 19 studio Sunday evening for a live interview. They defeated the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in the American Southwest Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday. The Tigers beat the Crusaders 71-70.

First year head coach Rusty Rainbolt along with sophomore forward Kim Childress spoke about the game. Childress, who ended up scoring the go ahead basket talked about the team, and the play that lead to the win. In addition coach Rainbolt spoke about the spiritual foundation that is the backbone of the team.

The Tigers finished the season 22-6, which is a complete turnaround from last year's overall record of 3-22. Since winning the championship they punched their automatic ticket to the Division III tournament. The tournament selection show takes place Monday February 26, at 1:30 p.m.

