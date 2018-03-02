ROCKWALL- The Regional Semifinals heated up on Friday night in East Texas, and no game may have had a better dramatic ending than Edgewood and Troup. With one second left on the clock in regulation, Trey Erwin took the inbounds pass and made the layup to give Edgewood the 58-56 victory over Troup.

"It's a wild game. They jumped on us early," explained Edgewood head coach Jay Jameson. "We had a really good comeback in the second quarter."

Next up, Troup will face Mt Vernon Saturday afternoon at 1:00pm at Rockwall Heath.

Mt Vernon defeated Kemp 58-52 on Friday night.

Below are scores for this week:

5A Region 2

Mt Pleasant - 57

Lancaster- 66

5A Region 3

Whitehouse - 43

Port Arthur Memorial - 66

4A Region 2

Center - 45

Carter - 55

Carthage - 45

Lincoln- 56

3A Region 2

Edgewood - 58

Troup - 56

Mt Vernon - 58

Kemp - 52

2A Region 3

LaPoynor - 61

Shelbyville- 69

1A Region 3

Lipan- 69

Saltillo - 22

1A Region 4

Laneville - 60

Leggett - 67

