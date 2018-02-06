ETX Girls Teams Wrap Up Reg. Season, Lee Boys Win 1st Dist. Game

TYLER - Tuesday was the final day of the regular season for girls basketball teams around the state.

In 11-6A, playoff spots were still up for grabs. The Lee girls were more or less locked into the 3rd seed...and they made sure that spot was theirs as they crushed John Tyler 55-24.

The 4th and final playoff spot was up for grabs as Longview and Rockwall-Heath started the night tied for that spot. Both teams won on Tuesday, so they'll now meet in a one-game playoff later this week to decide the final playoff spot.

The Bullard girls also wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday and looked strong in their finale as they beat Gladewater 66-39.

On the boys side, it's been a tough season for Lee and JT. The Lions have 2 district wins, while the Red Raiders were winless in district play. But that changed on Tuesday as Lee looked good from start to finish and beat John Tyler 80-60.

