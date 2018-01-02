ETX High School Basketball Teams Get Back To Routine

TYLER - Several East Texas high school basketball teams took part in holiday tournaments during the week between Christmas and New Year's.

On Tuesday, a lot of those teams got back to their "normal" routines.

All of our 11-6A teams played district games. The Lee and Longview girls teams were the only ones to pick up wins, while the Lee boys, Longview boys, and both JT teams lost in their return to district play.

There was also some non-district action on Tuesday. The All Saints boys went 2-1 in the Wagstaff Tournament last week and they continued their good play on Tuesday as they beat Kilgore 68-44. And the Whitehouse and Lufkin boys teams played a thriller, with the Wildcats winning 69-66 in double overtime.

