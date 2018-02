ETX HS Boys Basketball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinals

Boys high school basketball playoffs heated up with Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Quite a few East Texas teams are moving on to the Regional Tournament. Scores below:

5A Region 2

Mt. Pleasant defeats Little Elm 80-78

5A Region 3

Whitehouse defeats Pflugerville Connally 48-44

4A Region 2

Center defeats Spring Hill 59-41

Carthage defeats Canton 57-42

3A Region 2

Troup defeats Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 40-33

Sabine defeats Vernon 59-53

2A Region 2

Clarksville defeats Big Sandy 77-61

Celeste defeats Martins Mill 57-53

2A Region 3

LaPoynor defeats Crawford 44-39

Grapeland defeats Kerens 68-44

1A Region 3

Saltillo defeats Yantis 54-44

© 2018 KYTX-TV