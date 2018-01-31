ETX Teams Ready For UIL Realignment

TYLER - On Wednesday night, John Tyler was still a 6A school, Gladewater was still a 4A school, and Beckville was still a 3A school.

On Thursday morning, all 3 of those schools, and 17 others in East Texas, will find themselves in new classes or new divisions.

The UIL will unveil it's realignment plan on Thursday morning and many East Texas schools will find themselves in new districts, playing new teams, and dealing with a whole new set of problems.

One of the biggest changes will be for John Tyler. The Lions are falling from 6A to 5A, but they're likely to end up in a district that stretches from north of Dallas all the way to the Texas-Louisiana border. But regardless of what happens, head coach Ricklan Holmes knows he just has to roll with the punches.

Coach Holmes says, "Being in 5A Division 1 is just going to be just as difficult as it was being in 6A...because every school that's going to be put in our district is going to be capable of winning a football game."

The new districts will be announced at 9:00 AM on Thursday. We'll have full coverage online and on CBS 19 throughout the day.

