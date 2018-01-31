KYTX
Excitement As Patrick Mahomes Becomes Likely Chiefs QB

Pat Mahomes Talks About His Son, The New Chiefs QB

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 11:06 PM. CST January 31, 2018

TYLER - On Tuesday night, the Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. That move means KC is likely turning over their starting QB job to former Whitehouse star Patrick Mahomes.

On Wednesday, we had a chance to sit down with his dad, Pat Mahomes, to talk about his excitement and what he thinks about his son getting this chance.

Click on the video to hear most of what Mahomes had to say.

