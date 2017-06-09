FCA All-Star Festivities Begin With Baseball and Softball Games

TYLER - While the high school season is officially over for East Texas teams, that doesn't mean all of the area's athletes are already on vacation.

The FCA All-Star games are taking place in East Texas this weekend and the fun got started on Friday night with the baseball and softball games.

In the baseball game, the blue team was in control for awhile. They led 5-0 after their at-bat in the 6th...but the red team responded with a late comeback and they storm back to win 11-7.

Over on the softball field, the start of the story is the same. The red team jumped out to an early lead, but this time, that lead wasn't relinquished as they went on to win 10-4.

There is still one more all-star game to be played. The football teams will hit the field on Saturday night at 6:30 at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

© 2017 KYTX-TV