FCA Has Strong Impact on Athletes Beyond Sports

Faith, family, and football are commonly used words throughout East Texas, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) embodies those principles through the work that they do.

"It's to present the coaches and the athletes an opportunity to know who Jesus Christ is, then to use the platform of sports to impact," stated area director Robert Bardin.

The FCA hosts The Heart Of A Champion All-Star Games each summer, where 200 elite athletes are chosen to participate in football, softball, baseball, and cheerleading. There is an All-Star game for each respective sport.

FCA offers these athletes a unique opportunity to learn about Christ. "Share the love of Christ with them," softball coach Justin Kniffen explained. Bullard softball coach Megan Dobrinski added "Show these kids that there's people out there who they can look up to. Show the example that they don't have to go with the ways of the world all the time."

Though the athletes gain a lot of valuable resources from the experience, the coaches are also very grateful to participate. "Obviously, it leaves a mark on the coaches and that's why they're willing to come back and serve again," stated Bardin.

The all-star softball game will take place on June 8 at Suddenlink Field (UT Tyler). The all-star baseball game will take place on June 8 at Irwin Field (UT Tyler). And the all-star football will take place on June 9 at Lobo Stadium (Longview HS).

© 2018 KYTX-TV