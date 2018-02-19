FCA Heart Of A Champion All-Star Teams Announced

TYLER - For the better part of the last decade, the FCA has sponsored All-Star games for East Texas athletes every summer. These games are intended to give players a chance to suit up one more time for their high school team, but also to learn and play by the values of the FCA.

Here are the dates/locations for this year's games:

Football - June 9 at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Baseball - June 8 at Irwin Field in Tyler (UT Tyler)

Softball - June 8 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler (UT Tyler)

Attached are the rosters for all 4 teams (football, baseball, softball, and cheerleading)

2018 NETX FCA HEART OF A CHAMPION SOFTBALL ALL-STARS by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

2018 NETX FCA HEART OF A CHAMPION BASEBALL ALL-STARS by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

2018 NETX FCA HEART OF A CHAMPION CHEERLEADER ALL-STARS by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

2018 NETX FCA HEART OF A CHAMPION FOOTBALL ALL-STARS by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

