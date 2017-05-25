Feathers in live well; bass swallows duck

CLAY MARTIN/Courtesy JAMES QUALLS FISHED OUT what was left of a bird that was regurgitated by a bass in the live well. The bass was caught by Clay Martin during a tournament on Lake Tyler. (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

TYLER - It was a good start to the morning in the Fishers of Men tournament on Lake Tyler for Clay Martin and James Qualls. The fishermen were expecting a topwater bite and that is what they got.

Concentrating on the shallow water bite the tandem boated a number of keepers early including one that went 4 to 4.5 pounds.

Their next keeper was a good fish. Big enough to cull one of the smaller bass they caught early. That was when the morning went from another day on the water to something a little bizarre.

“My partner opened the live well and asked, ‘What is in the live well. There is feathers and stuff in here,’” Martin said of the moment Qualls went to exchange fish.

Digging around in the live well Qualls eventually discovered the source of the feathers.

“There was a duck in there that one of the bass had spit up,” Martin said. “He took his hook and fished it out of the live well. The duck was a foot long. It could have been a mud hen or a young mallard or a wood duck.”

Judging by its feet, it could have also been a cormorant, which would have been the ultimate in irony since they are known for eating bass.

An occasional duck hunter, Martin said what remained of the bird was about the size of a teal, one of the smallest ducks weighing in at most at 13 ounces, fully feathered.

In Texas lakes largemouth bass are apex predators. When they are feeding it is not unusual for a fisherman to catch a bass with baitfish in its mouth or another lure it had recently stolen from another fisherman.

And every fisherman has seen a bass floating on the surface with another bass so large it could not swallow it stuck in it mouth.

Baby birds, especially ducklings and goslings swimming across a lake are often targets for a bass. As are snakes.

For Martin and Qualls, their bird pattern did not turn out to be a winning formula. With the bass having spit out the bird it may have knocked them out of the money.

“It went from about 4 pounds to being around 3. We ended up a few places out of the money,” Martin said.

Click here to read full story on Tylerpaper.com

© 2017 KYTX-TV