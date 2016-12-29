Former UT Tyler Soccer Star Headed To Iceland

TYLER, Texas - A lot of good soccer players have come through UT Tyler over the years. But Chestley Strother just did something no one else has ever done before.

She is the first UT Tyler women's soccer player to sign a professional contract.

Strother has signed with UMF Sindri, located in Hofn, Iceland, and will be heading to join the team in April. She was an all-american at UT Tyler and spent last year on the practice squad of the Houston Dash, a National Women's Soccer League team.

Strother says she is excited for this opportunity and while she knew her options would be limited coming out of college, she says she didn't want her career to end.

Strother says, "My senior year...I wasn't done yet, I wanted to still compete, I'm just so lucky to have this opportunity."

She officially signed her contract on Wednesday, December 28, and will spend a few more months in the U.S. before heading over to Iceland.

