Frankston AD steps down to join Lee staff

Jonny Louvier received a text and later a phone call from a coach he admired about a job opportunity.

He accepted.

Louvier is the new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for Robert E. Lee. He departs Frankston after one year as head football coach and athletic director. “I wasn’t interviewing and looking for jobs,” said Louvier, who guided Frankston to a 4-6 record a year ago.

“The kids at Frankston are awesome and it made this decision tough on me. I told the kids last night and started (getting emotional) and my wife (chided me) that I didn’t even cry at the birth of our son.”

Louvier will be part of a 1-2 offensive coaching punch for the Red Raiders, as a co-offensive coordinator with Brody Lipsey, who was an assistant with Traylor at Gilmer and is following him to the Red Raiders.

“I grew up with Brody. We played little league together and played football at A&M Commerce,” Louvier said. “We will start next week. Really, Robert E. Lee is one of those jobs that you wouldn’t dream of getting, Being a big 6A and having the history that Robert E. Lee does.

“I went to Gladewater and graduated in 2002, and when I was growing up and in high school, they were dominant.” Louvier wants to help bring that dominance back and believes Traylor, who helped turn Gilmer into a state championship powerhouse as an assistant coach, is the man to work with. “(Lee) is the direction he wanted to go and I think it’s the direction to go,” Louvier said. “He’s going to make it a great place to be, and any coach will learn a lot working for him.”

Raider Rap: Louvier is currently in Tyler as an assistant coach for the Fellowship of Christian Athletics Heart of a Champion All-Star Game. The contest is scheduled for Saturday in Longview and Louvier is an assistant for the Red Team under Paul Pewitt’s Ryan Gentry.