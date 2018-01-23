Gilmer and Bullard Split, Tough Night For 11-6A Teams

BULLARD - We're into the final month of the high school basketball season. And while there will be a lot of showdowns between state ranked teams in the playoffs, we got a taste of that action on Tuesday night.

The Bullard and Gilmer girls teams are both ranked in the top 20 in the state and they met on Tuesday in Bullard. This was a close game early in the 4th quarter, but the Lady Panthers would slowly pull away and they pick up the 39-28 win.

After that game, the Gilmer and Bullard boys teams met and that game was all Buckeyes as they cruise to the 89-59 win.

In 11-6A, the boys teams entered the 2nd half of district play on Tuesday night. And it was a tough night for all of our teams.

Lee fell to Mesquite Horn 62-47, John Tyler lost to Mesquite 63-57, and Longview lost to Rockwall 67-52.

On the girls side, the news isn't any better...it was a clean sweep there as well. Lee fell to Mesquite Horn 59-41, John Tyler lost to Mesquite 49-33, and Longview dropped a close game to Rockwall 39-34.

