Grapeland Waking Up Early To Prep For State

GRAPELAND, Texas - The Grapeland boys basketball team will play in the state semifinals at 8:30 in the morning on Friday.

How are the Sandies getting ready for that early morning game? By practicing even earlier in the morning.

Grapeland has been on the court at 6:00 AM this week to try and get the players adjusted to the early start time.

Sandies senior guard Parker Wilson says, "I like my sleep, but we got to get ready for that morning game Friday."

Grapeland head coach Cannon Earp adds, "We're here just trying to get them up, trying to get them ready, being used to getting up early and getting going."

This will be Grapeland's 5th trip to the state tournament. The last time they made the semifinals was in 2014 when they lost to Muenster by 1 point. Their opponent this year...Muenster...and the Sandies have revenge on the mind.

Grapeland senior forward Tink McQuirter says, "We went my freshman year and we lost against this same team in the semis. We got some unfinished business with this team."

The Sandies only boys basketball title in school history came back in 1985. This year's team thinks they've got a shot to bring home another title, and it's all because they play as a team.

McQuirter says, "The team four years ago had a lot of talent but it was hard for them to play together as a team. This year's team, we play together as a team and I think it will be a major difference."

Grapeland will play their state semifinal game on Friday at 8:30 AM when they take on top-ranked Muenster at the Alamodome.

