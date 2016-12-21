High School Basketball Recap (December 21)

TYLER, Texas - Wednesday was the final day of high school basketball action around East Texas before the Christmas break.

In 11-6A, it was a chance for the boys teams to open up district play and for the girls teams to play their 3rd district game of the year.

The Lee boys opened up district play against Mesquite Horn. Unfortunately, this was not the way the Red Raiders wanted to open up their district schedule as they fell 68-35.

The John Tyler boys played their first district game on the road. The Lions went to Mesquite and came home with a win, beating the Skeeters 67-51.

The Longview boys also opened district play on the road. The Lobos went to Rockwall and lost a close game 60-58.



The John Tyler girls tried to continue their hot start as they hosted Mesquite. And they took care of business in a big way. Alyssa Mayfield outscored the entire Skeeters team...she had 23 points, Mesquite only had 20...and the Lady Lions cruised to an easy 71-20 win.

And the Longview girls were also at home on Wednesday. They had a defensive battle with Rockwall. The game was 18-11 at the half and the Lady Lobos just couldn't overcome that deficit after the break as they fall to the Lady Jackets 36-31.

All of the teams in East Texas will now enjoy a few days off for the Christmas break, then several will be back in action next week at tournaments around the region and around the state.

