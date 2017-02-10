High School Basketball Recap - Friday, Feb. 10

TYLER, Texas - On Friday night, some basketball teams played regular season games, some teams played postseason games, and for one area team, they played a game that would fall right in between those two groups.
The John Tyler girls had to play Rockwall-Heath in a tiebreaker game. The winner would move on to the playoffs, the loser would see their season come to an end.
The Lady Hawks opened this game on fire. They started the game on a 16-1 run and were up big at the half. But the Lady Lions kept chipping away at the lead and they were able to tie the game at 50 and force overtime. In OT, it again went down to the wire. And JT's Alyssa Mayfield hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Lions a 60-58 win.
