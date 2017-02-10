High School Basketball Recap - Friday, Feb. 10

TYLER, Texas - On Friday night, some basketball teams played regular season games, some teams played postseason games, and for one area team, they played a game that would fall right in between those two groups.

The John Tyler girls had to play Rockwall-Heath in a tiebreaker game. The winner would move on to the playoffs, the loser would see their season come to an end.

The Lady Hawks opened this game on fire. They started the game on a 16-1 run and were up big at the half. But the Lady Lions kept chipping away at the lead and they were able to tie the game at 50 and force overtime. In OT, it again went down to the wire. And JT's Alyssa Mayfield hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Lions a 60-58 win.

Behind that great comeback, JT moves on to the bi-district round of the playoffs and that's where they'll meet up with Lufkin. No word on a date or time for that game yet.

As for Lee, they'll take on Conroe Oak Ridge in the first round of the playoffs. That game will be Monday night at 8 at Angelina College in Lufkin.

The 11-6A boys are up next. They won't wrap up the regular season until Tuesday and while most of the playoff spots are locked up, everyone still has a little something to play for. The Lee boys were trying to snap their 8 game losing streak but they'd face a tough opponent in Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks opened the game on a 13-0 run and that early hole was too much to overcome for Lee. The Red Raiders drop their 9th straight game as they fall 69-58. The rest of our area's 11-6A boys teams also played on Friday night. John Tyler is officially elminated from the playoffs as they fall to Rockwall 67-65. And Longview also loses a close game as they fall to Mesquite Horn 57-52. While our area's 6A teams wrap up the regular season, Friday night was the start of the postseason for the private schools. The Bishop Gorman boys have been playing well recently, winning 7 of their last 8. Their first round playoff matchup was against Frisco Legacy Christian. The Crusaders put up a good fight, but they end up losing to the Eagles 42-39. The All Saints girls also opened up the postseason on Friday and in an odd twist, they also opened it up against Frisco Legacy Christian. And this game was all Lady Trojans. They crush the Lady Eagles 63-27. Finally, both Brook Hill teams opened their playoff runs on Friday night.

The boys were at Dallas Christian and the Guard are moving on as they pick up the 56-52 win.

The girls were at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian and unfortunately, their season comes to an end as they lose 71-25.

