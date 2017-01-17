High School Basketball Recap - Tuesday, January 17

As we enter the final month of the high school basketball season, each game becomes more and more important.

On Tuesday, there were a lot of big games around East Texas.



At John Tyler, a special guest watched the JT boys team. University of Houston football coach Major Applewhite was in Tyler to see one of his prospects, Bryson Smith. And he got to see a pretty exciting game. The Lions jumped out to a 15 point lead, but the Yellowjackets came back late and picked up the 66-63 win.

Across town, the Lee girls were going for their 3rd straight win as they took on Rockwall-Heath. The Lady Raiders led early, but the Hawks came back late and beat the Lady Raiders 51-47.

Down at the private school level, both Grace teams were at home on Tuesday night. The girls team took on cross-town rival T.K. Gorman. And the Lady Cougars were in complete control, as they won the game 54-23. Earlier in the night, the Grace boys took on Grapevine Christian. It was a tough non-district game, and the Cougars just couldn't keep up with the Lions as they fell 79-46.

(© 2017 KYTX)