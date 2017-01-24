High School Basketball Recap - Tuesday, January 24

TYLER, Texas - There are just a few weeks left in the high school basketball regular season. And as the schedule winds down, each game becomes more and more important.

On Tuesday night, there were a couple of big 11-6A games in Tyler.

On the girls side, Lee started the night tied for the 4th and final playoff spot. They faced a huge test as 23-3 Mesquite Horn was in town. But the Lady Raiders were ready for the fight. Lee held their own all game and walked away with a huge upset win, beating Mesquite Horn 57-47.

The other big 11-6A game in town was on the boys side. John Tyler started the night 2 games out of the final playoff spot and they had to take on first place Mesquite. The Lions started fast and led the Skeeters by 11 after 1 quarter. While Mesquite did fight back and force overtime, JT was just a little stronger in the extra frame as they picked up the 67-63 win.

There were also a couple of good games in Whitehouse. The girls were up first. The Lady Cats led Nacogdoches late in the 4th quarter, but the Lady Dragons hit a 3 in the final seconds to force overtime. And in OT, it was all Nacogdoches as they win 56-47.

Then the boys hit the court and Nacogdoches was in control of this game from the start. Whitehouse did their best to keep things close, but in the end, the Dragons leave town with a nice 56-46.

