High School Basketball Tourmament Recap - Thursday, December 29

TYLER, Texas - The busy week of high school basketball tournaments continued around East Texas on Thursday.

BOYS

On the boys side, the Wagstaff Holiday Classic broke into a gold bracket and diamond bracket for the winning teams, and those squads played semifinal games on Thursday. Here's a look at all the scores from day 2.

Grace def. Van 57-51

Chapel Hill def. Brook Hill 56-44

Palestine def. New Summerfield 50-46

Arp def. T.K. Gorman 52-42

Crowley def. Jacksonville 68-63

Marshall def. Lindale 63-43

Gold Bracket Semifinals

Athens def. Kilgore 75-66

Brownsboro def. All Saints 57-48

Diamond Bracket Semifinals

Evangel (LA) def. Ft. Worth Brewer 38-28

Robert E. Lee def. Whitehouse 50-49

GIRLS

On the girls side, the Macy Chenevert classic continued with the quarterfinal round. The semifinals and championship game will all be played on Friday. Here are the scores from day 2.

Consolation bracket

Edgewood def. T.K. Gorman 56-21

West Rusk def. Atlanta 54-53

Winnsboro def. Winona 49-40

Mineola def. Whitehouse 60-28

Quarterfinals

Gilmer def. Jacksonville 56-28

Chapel Hill def. All Saints 44-35

Tatum def. Grace 46-40

Brenham def. Houston Episcopal 71-55

(© 2016 KYTX)