High School Basketball Tournament Recap - Friday, December 30

TYLER, Texas - A busy week of high school basketball tournaments in East Texas wrapped up on Friday. We had several local teams playing in championship games and a few brought home titles.

BOYS

The Wagstaff Classic wrapped up with a pair of championship games.

In the gold bracket title game, Athens defeated Brownsboro 69-61.

In the diamond bracket title game, Evangel (LA) defeated Robert E. Lee 38-35.

GIRLS

The Macy Chenevert classic played their semifinals and championship game on Friday.

In the semifinals, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill beat Gilmer 50-48 and Tatum beat Brenham 59-40.

That set up a showdown between the Lady Devils and Lady Eagles in the championship game. And it was Tatum that took home the Macy Chenevert Holiday Classic title, defeating Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 43-37.

The John Tyler girls played in a big tournament in Dallas this week. And the Lady Lions are bringing home a trophy. They made it to Friday's championship game, and in the title game, they beat district rival Mesquite Horn 62-54.

