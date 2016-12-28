High School Basketball Tournament Recap - Wednesday, Dec. 28

TYLER, Texas - There are several big high school basketball tournaments taking place around East Texas this week. Two of the biggest tournaments are in Tyler and got started on Wednesday.

The 63rd Wagstaff Holiday Classic brought in 20 boys teams from around the region. Here are the scores from day 1.

Arp def. Grace 68-48

Van def. T.K. Gorman 67-36

Athens def. Chapel Hill 94-71

Kilgore def. Palestine 41-38

Brownsboro def. Brook Hill 71-53

All Saints def. New Summerfield 82-38

Evangel (LA) def. Crowley 63-58 (OT)

Brewer def. Lindale 50-35

Whitehouse def. Marshall 67-66

Lee def. Jacksonville 61-45

The 11th annual Macy Chenevert Patriot Classic brought in 16 girls teams from around the area, including 5 who were ranked in the most recent state polls. Here are the scores from day 1.

Gilmer def. Edgewood 66-36

Jacksonville def. T.K. Gorman 47-14

Chapel Hill def. West Rusk 82-39

All Saints def. Atlanta 63-44

Tatum def. Winnsboro 63-51

Grace def. Winona 45-39

Brenham def. Whitehouse 56-21

Episcopal def. Mineola 56-49

