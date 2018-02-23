High School Boys Playoffs Area Round Highlights And Scores

TYLER- The boys high school playoffs continued Friday night with the Area Round. We had many East Texas teams that survived and that will be heading to the Regional Quarterfinals next week. Below are the results from this week.

5A Region 2

Sulphur Springs - 58

Frisco Lone Star - 41

Mt. Pleasant - 64

Frisco Liberty - 62

5A Region 3

Whitehouse - 49

Magnolia - 44

4A Region 2

Center - 52

Van - 36

Spring Hill - 49

Mabank- 31

Canton - 62

Tatum - 60

Brownsboro - 56

Carthage - 50

4A Region 3

Palestine - 62

Navasota - 71

3A Region 2

Edgewood - 50

Pottsboro - 47

Troup - 43

Hughes Springs - 36

Daingerfield - 54

Sabine - 57

Mt Vernon - 51

White Oak - 43

2A Region 2

Gary - 51

Celeste - 59

2A Region 3

Tenaha - 66

Broaddus - 44

Woden - 62

West Hardin - 32

1A Region 3

Yantis - 63

Dodd City - 59

Ector - 50

Saltillo - 57

