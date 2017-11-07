KYTX
High School Volleyball - Regional Quarterfinal Recap

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:32 PM. CST November 07, 2017

TYLER - We had 15 teams from East Texas that made it to the high school volleyball regional quarterfinal round this year. They were all on the court on Monday or Tuesday and when it was all said and done, our teams went 7-8.

Here's a look at how everyone from East Texas fared.

4A Region 2
Pleasant Grove defeats Rusk 3-0
Carthage defeats Wills Point 3-0
 
3A Region 2
Beckville defeats Winona 3-0
New Diana defeats Mt. Vernon 3-1
 
3A Region 3
Brazos defeats Central Heights 3-2
 
2A Region 3
Timpson defeats Carlisle 3-0
Iola defeats Cayuga 3-0
Gary defeats Boles 3-0
 
1A Region 3
Miller Grove defeats Leverett's Chapel 3-0
Fruitvale defeats Sulphur Bluff 3-2
Trinidad defeats Chester 3-0

