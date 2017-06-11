From Elkhart to FCA All Star

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide
More Stories
-
DPS: Teen killed in rollover near FlintJun 11, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Interracial couples still face strife 50 years after…Jun 11, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
-
Firefighters finish mowing man's lawn after he has…Jun 11, 2017, 7:05 p.m.