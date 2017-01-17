John Jay football player in ref incident allowed back on field, UIL votes 5-0

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Victor Rojas, a John Jay High School student involved in an on-field incident with a referee, received permission from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to resume participation in competitive sports.

According to Northside Independent School District Spokesman Barry Perez, the student appeared at a UIL hearing on Tuesday in Austin to discuss the student's eligibility.

The committee unanimously agreed to allow the student to return to competition with a vote of 5-0.

The student will not be allowed to compete this year but may be eligible to compete next year, Perez said. The John Jay High School Athletic Coordinator will determine whether or not the student will be allowed to compete at John Jay.

According to Perez, the student may be required to sign a contract with specific behavioral or other stipulations.

(© 2017 KENS)