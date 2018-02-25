How The Mineola Lady Jackets Celebrate A WIn

TYLER -- Mineola High School girls basketball coach TJ Riley was in the CBS 19 Studio Sunday evening to talk about how the Lady Jackets celebrate a win. After each win this season the team would get coach Riley on video dancing and celebrating after each win. One the player compiled all the videos together to create a viral hit online. Coach Riley sat down with us to discuss the video, and what it means to him and the team.

This season was coach Riley's first time as a head coach. Riley, was formerly one of the Mineola football championship coaches. In his first season as head basketball coach the team had a impressive year. The team was 21-12 overall, while finishing 11-3 in district play.

