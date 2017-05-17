LONGVIEW-Former Longview Lobo football player Trent Williams was honored this afternoon. The All-East Texas, All-District, and All-Star honors offensive linemen, had his jersey and number retired during this years green and white spring football game.

After attending the University of Oklahoma, Williams was drafted fourth overall to the Washington Redskins in 2010. Since the draft Williams has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the Top 100 Players in the NFL four times.

He's the second player to have his jersey retired in Longview. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine to get my number retired," said Williams and that "It's an honor and blessing."

The ceremony was part of their annual green and white football game. The game showed some bright spots for the Lobos, and Coach John King says he's excited for the season to begin.

