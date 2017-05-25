John Tyler's New QBs on Display in Spring Game

TYLER - John Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes knows his team only has to replace a couple of players from a strong 2016 squad.

Unfortunately, those couple of players are Bryson Smith and Damion Miller, both of whom are moving on to major D1 programs next year.

On Thursday night, we got our first look at what the 2017 Lions will look like as they held their spring game.

The quarterback reps were split among the candidates, with Devlen Woods and K'Lon Warren each throwing a long touchdown pass.

The JT defense brings back most of their stars from last year and, other than those 2 touchdown passes, they had a strong game.

In the end, the White team won 18-11 in overtime. Now the Lions get a few months away from the field before they start fall practice in August.

© 2017 KYTX-TV