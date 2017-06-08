Jonathan Shepherd Commits To Oklahoma State

KILGORE - It's been a busy month for college commitments in East Texas. Demarvion Overshown and Keaontay Ingram got things started last week as they each committed to Texas.

Now, it's time for Kilgore's Jonathan Shepherd to get in on the fun. And on Thursday morning, Shepherd sent out a tweet saying he had verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

Shepherd had more than 15 offers, including some from other big-name schools, like TCU, Texas Tech, and Oregon State. But in the end, he settled on the Cowboys.

While he hasn't put up the biggest numbers in Kilgore's run-first offense, he does possess a lot of the tools needed to play wide reciever at the college level.

© 2017 KYTX-TV