Josh Tomlin Looks Back at World Series and Ahead to 2017

TYLER, Texas - Whitehouse native Josh Tomlin has accomplished many things in his career. He's worked his way up to the Major Leagues and this past fall, he had a chance to pitch in the World Series. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to bring home a championship as the Indians fell to the Chicago Cubs.

Tomlin says of his World Series experience, "It was a roller coaster I've never been on and one I'd like to go on again".

He's back in Tyler doing some training with fellow major and minor leaguers. As one of just two players in the group who's been to a World Series, a lot of the younger guys are trying to learn from him.

White Sox prospect Michael Kopech says, "It is surreal to have a guy like that, so humble, working out next you every day of the off-season".

"With Tomlin going to the World Series, we all picked his brain," says Padres pitcher Tyrell Jenkins. And Kopech adds, "I saw Josh in the World Series last year and that was incredible. We all want to be there."

The Indians bring back most of their roster from last year's World Series squad. And that has Tomlin hopeful they can make another deep postseason run and maybe this time, they can bring home that World Series title.

Tomlin says, "We just go out there and play our style of baseball and try to be one run better than them. That's what we try to do all year. It's not trying to be anything you're not, just go out there and play the game the right way, do what you're capable of doing, nothing more, nothing less, and it should be good enough."

