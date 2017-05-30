Keaontay Ingram Commits To The University of Texas

Keaontay Ingram Commits to Texas (Photo: KYTX)

CARTHAGE, Texas - Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram is one of the best high school football players in the country. ESPN has him ranked as the top RB in Texas and the 7th best RB in the country. But everyone was wondering...where would be end up playing his college ball.

On Tuesday, we got the answer as Ingram tweeted that he's committed to the University of Texas. See his announcement video here.

Ingram had offers from more than 25 schools from all over the country, but ultimately decided to stay close to home. With his commitment, 247Sports says Texas now has a top 10 recruiting class.

Ingram has been a star for Carthage, leading the Bulldogs to the 4A state title this past year. He'll be the focal point of their offense again this year as Carthage goes for another state title.

CBS19 sports reporter Ryan Moye spoke briefly with Ingram after his announcement and Ingram said he's "very excited, it's just a blessing."

