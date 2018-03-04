Kobe Bryant wins Academy Award, takes shot at Fox News' Laura Ingraham

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Filmmakers Kobe Bryant (L) and Glen Keane accept Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2018 Getty Images)

Five-time NBA Champion. Two-time MVP. And now Oscar winner.

Kobe Bryant received an Academy Award for the animated short film "Dear Basketball." Bryant narrates the film about his basketball journey. Glen Keane, who worked with Bryant on the film, also received an award.

Bryant was in attendance to receive the Oscar. During his speech, he took a shot at Fox News host Laura Ingram, who made headlines for a commentary in which she told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble."

"As basketball players, we're supposed to shut up and dribble, but I'm glad we're doing a little bit more than that," Bryant said before thanking several people.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star arrived in the backstage press room to a near standing ovation and was swamped with the most questions of the evening so far, the AP reported.

Bryant told reporters, "I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you. I swear I do."

When he told people he wanted to write and tell stories after retiring from basketball, Bryant said he the reaction was, "That's cute, you'll be depressed when your career's over. To be here now and have this sense of validation, this is crazy man."

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after playing 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Material from the Associated Press appears in this report.

