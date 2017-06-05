Kurt Traylor Named Lee Football Coach

TYLER - The Traylor family has had a lot of success coaching high school football in East Texas. It started with Jeff and his success at Gilmer.

And now, another member of the family has taken a high profile job as Kurt Traylor was named as the new football coach at Lee.

Traylor has spent several years as an assistant at Gilmer, working under both his brother, Jeff, and current head coach Matt Turner. And he sees several similarities between the two jobs.

Kurt says, "When me and my brother got to Gilmer, it had the same kind of feel, we knew it could be a successful place. We got in there and worked, it wasn't easy. What I like about this is that it's a recharge, it just brings back great memories of when we started that program in Gilmer."

Traylor will move to Tyler and get to work with the Red Raiders in just a matter of days. And he already knows what he wants his team to look like and what he expects from them.

"Be a man of integrity, say what you're going to do, and lets do it...as a coach you have to get in there and demonstrate that and teach them what it means."

