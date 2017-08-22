Lee and John Tyler Volleyball Teams Both Play At Home

TYLER - We've talked a lot about high school football this month. But the high school volleyball season is also underway.
The Lee volleyball team is off to a 6-4 start this year. But if you break the numbers down a little bit, you'll see that the Lady Raiders are a perfect 2-0 at home.
On Tuesday night, they were back in their own gym as they took on Hallsville. Lee won game one, but dropped the 2nd game, before heating up and winning games 3 and 4.
Across town, the John Tyler volleyball team was playing their first home match of the season. The Lady Lions took on Henderson and this was a battle. The teams traded wins all night, but Henderson had a little more in game 5 and they end up with the 3-2 win.
