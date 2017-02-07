Lee and JT Meet With A Lot On The Line

TYLER, Texas - The Lee and John Tyler basketball teams play each other every year. Most of the time, they're playing for bragging rights.

But when the girls teams met on Tuesday night, there was quite a bit more on the line.



Lee, JT, and Rockwall-Heath were all battling for 2 playoff spots. The winner of Tuesday's Lee-JT game would automatically clinch a playoff spot. And this game went down to the wire. Aaliyah Morgan scored with 6 seconds left to give Lee the lead. JT had one last chance, but Alyssa Mayfield missed a shot at the buzzer. And the Lady Raiders are moving on to the playoffs as they beat the Lady Lions 37-36.

With the loss, John Tyler wasn't eliminated from the playoff race, but they did need some help to keep their playoff hopes alive. And the Lady Lions get that help as Rockwall-Heath also lost, falling to Mesquite Horn 54-50. So here's where things stand right now. Mesquite Horn and Rockwall were already in the playoffs and Lee clinched their playoff spot on Tuesday night. But you'll notice there's no 4th "X" on the screen. That's because John Tyler and Rockwall-Heath will play in a tiebreaker game for the final playoff spot. There is no word yet on when or where that game will take place, but the playoffs start on Monday, so it will have to happen fairly soon. As for the boys, it looks like both JT and Lee will miss the playoffs this year. So their game was solely for bragging rights.

The Lions won the first round of this battle last month at JT. And on Tuesday, they finished off the sweep, beating the Red Raiders 60-46 at Lee.

