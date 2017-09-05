Lee and JT Volleyball Teams Wrap Up Non-District Play

TYLER - We're already a month into the high school volleyball season. And that means it's time for the matches to really start to mean something.

The Lee and John Tyler volleyball teams each wrapped up their non-district schedule on Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders were in Lindale where they faced a very tough Lady Eagles squad. Lindale won games 1 and 2 and looked like they would cruise to a sweep. But Lee responded with wins in games 3 and 4 to even the match. However, they ran out of gas in the 5th game as Lindale won 15-10 to win the match 3 games to 2.

The story was fairly similar at John Tyler where the Lady Lions took on Pine Tree. These two teams traded punches early on as JT won game 1, Pine Tree won games 2 and 3, and JT responded with a win in game 4. The 5th and decisive game was dominated by the Lady Pirates as they won it 15-3 and won the match 3 games to 2.

Lee and JT will both open up district play on Friday and they'll both do it on the road. The Lady Raiders will play at Rockwall, while the Lady Lions will play at Longview.

