Lee Football Coach Turns In His Resignation

TYLER - At 7 PM on Wednesday night, Lee football head coach Clayton George was talking to the media and looking ahead to the 2017 season.

By 9 AM Thursday, the Red Raiders were without a head coach.

Early Thursday morning, Clayton George turned in his resignation. According to a Tyler ISD press released, George resigned so he could spend more time with his family. Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest tells CBS 19, "I'm disappointed...hated to see it happen."

Priest spoke to the Lee football players on Thursday morning. He says, "I told them I was proud of them and appreciate their hard work."

George was hired to be the Lee head coach in December of 2015. This past season was his only season with the Red Raiders and he led them to a record of 2-8.

Assistant coaches Shelton Gandy and Brad Skinner will take over the team for now while a search for a permanent head coach takes place.

