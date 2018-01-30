Lee Girls and Longview Boys Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER - The end of the high school basketball season is quickly approaching and on Tuesday, there were a pair of games in Tyler with big playoff implications.

The Lee girls started the night 2 games behind Rockwall and Mesquite Horn with 3 games left in the regular season. The Lady Raiders hosted Rockwall on Tuesday...and Lee wasn't intimidated at all by the 17th ranked Lady Yellowjackets. Lee jumped out to an early lead and while Rockwall made it interesting late, the Lady Raiders held on for the 38-37 win.

On the boys side, Longview and John Tyler are both fighting to stay in the playoff race. Those two teams met on Tuesday in Tyler. And this game was close all night. In fact, the two teams ended up going to overtime...and in OT, the Lobos had a little more as they pick up the 75-74 win.

As for the other 2 East Texas games in 11-6A, the Lee boys lost to Rockwall 58-36 and the Longview girls beat John Tyler 64-32.

