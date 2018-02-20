KYTX
Lee Girls Fall, Gilmer & Tatum (and 5 Others) Moving On

Girls Reg. Quarterfinal Recap Feb. 20

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:58 PM. CST February 20, 2018

TYLER - We had 20 East Texas girls teams make it to the regional quarterfinal round this year. On Monday, 4 teams played...and they went a perfect 4-0.

On Tuesday, the other 16 teams were on the court, and it was another good night for East Texas teams.

Click on the video above for highlights of the Lee-Sachse, Tatum-Bullard, and Gilmer-Henderson games...and look below for all of the regional quarterfinal scores.

 

6A REGION 2

Sachse - 59
Tyler Lee - 45

 

4A REGION 2

Tatum - 60
Bullard - 43
 
Gilmer - 56
Henderson - 32

 

3A REGION 2

Mt. Vernon - 52
Winnsboro - 51
 
Queen City - 44
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 60

 

2A REGION 2

Union Grove - 48
Campbell - 43
 
Martins Mill - 75
Honey Grove - 38

 

2A REGION 3

Grapeland - 54
LaPoynor - 57
 
Timpson - 42
Woden - 50
 
Lovelady - 31
Centerville - 45
 
Tenaha - 34
Douglass - 30

 

1A REGION 3

Saltillo - 40
Slidell - 49
 

1A REGION 4

Martinsville - 55
Abbott - 39
 
Slocum - 63
Jonesboro - 49

