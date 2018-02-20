Lee Girls Fall, Gilmer & Tatum (and 5 Others) Moving On

TYLER - We had 20 East Texas girls teams make it to the regional quarterfinal round this year. On Monday, 4 teams played...and they went a perfect 4-0.
On Tuesday, the other 16 teams were on the court, and it was another good night for East Texas teams.
Click on the video above for highlights of the Lee-Sachse, Tatum-Bullard, and Gilmer-Henderson games...and look below for all of the regional quarterfinal scores.
6A REGION 2
Sachse - 59
Tyler Lee - 45
4A REGION 2
Tatum - 60
Bullard - 43
Gilmer - 56
Henderson - 32
3A REGION 2
Mt. Vernon - 52
Winnsboro - 51
Queen City - 44
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 60
2A REGION 2
Union Grove - 48
Campbell - 43
Martins Mill - 75
Honey Grove - 38
2A REGION 3
Grapeland - 54
LaPoynor - 57
Timpson - 42
Woden - 50
Lovelady - 31
Centerville - 45
Tenaha - 34
Douglass - 30
1A REGION 3
Saltillo - 40
Slidell - 49
1A REGION 4
Martinsville - 55
Abbott - 39
Slocum - 63
Jonesboro - 49
