Lee Girls Fall, Gilmer & Tatum (and 5 Others) Moving On

TYLER - We had 20 East Texas girls teams make it to the regional quarterfinal round this year. On Monday, 4 teams played...and they went a perfect 4-0.

On Tuesday, the other 16 teams were on the court, and it was another good night for East Texas teams.

Click on the video above for highlights of the Lee-Sachse, Tatum-Bullard, and Gilmer-Henderson games...and look below for all of the regional quarterfinal scores.

6A REGION 2

Sachse - 59

Tyler Lee - 45

4A REGION 2

Tatum - 60

Bullard - 43

Gilmer - 56

Henderson - 32

3A REGION 2

Mt. Vernon - 52

Winnsboro - 51

Queen City - 44

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill - 60

2A REGION 2

Union Grove - 48

Campbell - 43

Martins Mill - 75

Honey Grove - 38

2A REGION 3

Grapeland - 54

LaPoynor - 57

Timpson - 42

Woden - 50

Lovelady - 31

Centerville - 45

Tenaha - 34

Douglass - 30

1A REGION 3

Saltillo - 40

Slidell - 49

1A REGION 4

Martinsville - 55

Abbott - 39

Slocum - 63

Jonesboro - 49

