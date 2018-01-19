Lee Girls Win & Whitehouse Honors Former Coach

TYLER - We're into the 2nd half of district play for the 11-6A girls teams. And at the start of Friday night, Lee was in great shape to make the playoffs. However, Longview was in a dogfight for the 4th and final playoff spot.

That made the showdown between the Lady Lobos and Lady Raiders that much more important for both teams.

Lee was up at the half and while Longview did what they could to chip away at that lead, it just wasn't enough as the Lady Raiders went on to win 56-42.

Just down the road, the Whitehouse boys played an important district game against Corsicana. The Wildcats had a hot hand early in the game and led by 18 at the half. The Tigers chipped away at that lead, but it was too little, too late, as Whitehouse won 65-58.

Before that game started, the Wildcats had a ceremony for one of their former coaches.

C.L. Nix led Whitehouse to the state title in 1978 and in honor of the 40th anniversary of that season, the school decided to honor the legendary coach.

In front of several of his former players, including most of that 1978 team, the school renamed their gym as the C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.

Nix is one of the most successful coaches in East Texas history, winning over 700 games in his 30 years at Whitehouse.

© 2018 KYTX-TV